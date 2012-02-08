Video: Dweezil Zappa, The Turtles Members Talk Third Annual Dweezilla

These videos are related to the March 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store. In the March issue of Guitar World, we took a look at the third year of Dweezilla, a music camp launched by Dweezil Zappa. In the videos below, we get even more in-depth with interviews with The Turtles members Flo and Eddie, as well as Dweezil Zappa himself. Dweezil Zappa Interview



Flo and Eddie (The Turtles) Interview