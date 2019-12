How cool would it be to stumble upon the legendary Eddie Van Halen doing a guitar demo at a NAMM Show?

It happened in 1996, as this video shows. The Van Halen guitarist was on hand to demo Peavey's Wolfgang Standard guitar.

Best of all, Van Halen takes requests from NAMM Show attendees as he fires off riff after riff. After about four and a half minutes, he invites a spectator up to the "stage" area to try out the guitar for himself. Don't worry: The ax is back in Eddie's hands by 5:52.

Enjoy!