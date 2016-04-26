'How to Shred with Guitar God Yngwie Malmsteen'

Check out this video that was created and posted by the gang at Spin.

In the clip, Yngwie Malmsteen teaches Spin senior editor—and self-declared guitar novice—David Marchese everything you need to know to shred like a guitar god.

Malmsteen pretty much covers all the bases, going from "bending in tune" to providing pointers on style and showmanship. I love how Marchese says "Good job!" at the end of the video.

Anyway, enjoy!

P.S.: I used to own the same DeArmond guitar Marchese is playing, although mine had Duo Sonic pickups. I sold mine for beer money in 2005. I know no one cares about this detail.