Hear George Harrison's Lost "Here Comes the Sun" Guitar Solo

(Image credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

This video is not new—but it wound up in my inbox today, and it's certainly worth a share. It's actually from 2012.

That's when George Harrison's son, Dhani Harrison, left (in the video), Beatles producer George Martin, center, and his son Giles Martin sat at an Abbey Road Studios mixing console in London to play and discuss the original masters of the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."

Suddenly, at 1:03, they hear a guitar solo that didn't make it onto the final Abbey Road mix of the Harrison-penned song. Dhani and George Martin are completely surprised by what they hear.

Giles Martin worked extensively on the Beatles' Love project (the Las Vegas show and the 2006 album of the same name), which involved creating unique remixes of classic Beatles songs, often blending tracks from several songs together. We assume he found Harrison's lost solo while working on Love. And of course, we don't know for a fact that the solo was played by Harrison, but it certainly sounds like it. John Lennon wasn't very involved with the session at all, and it just doesn't sound like Paul McCartney.

What's most surprising is that the solo hasn't shown up—after all these decades—on any post-breakup Beatles album, including Rarities,Anthology 3 or Love.

Harrison contributed two classic songs to Abbey Road: "Here Comes the Sun" and "Something."