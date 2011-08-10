Video: Lou Pallo of The Les Paul Trio Discusses His Signature Les Paul, New Album and Transposing on the Fly

Here's Lou Pallo, the longtime guitarist for The Les Paul Trio, in a recent video interview shot in the Guitar World studio.

In the first video below, Pallo recounts his early years playing behind a host of big-name singers, including Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., Al Martino and Jane Mansfield.

He also discusses meeting and playing with Les Paul for several years at Fat Tuesdays in New York City — not to mention recording with Keith Richards.

In the video below, Pallo discusses his upcoming album, Thank You, Les, which features guest appearances by Slash, Steve Miller, Billy Gibbons, José Feliciano, Nokie Edwards, Arlen Roth and Melinda Doolittle.

In this video, Pallo discusses his band, The Les Paul Trio, which performs regularly at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York City.

He also gets into detail about the Gibson Lou Pallo Signature Les Paul — only 400 of which were produced and hand-numbered. It features an Ebony Black finish with natural back and sides and pearloid block inlays (including a "Lou Pallo" signature inlay at the 12th fret). It has a carved maple top on its mahogany body, a rosewood fingerboard and chrome-plated hardware.

There's a P90 single-coil pickup in the neck position and a Gibson Dirty Fingers humbucker in the bridge position, routed through the traditional controls.