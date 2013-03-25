Video: Megadeth Post Behind-the-Scenes 'Super Collider' Studio Clip

Over the weekend, Megadeth posted another behind-the-scenes clip from their Super Collider recording sessions.

The video below, which was filmed in February, features David Ellefson (clad in an attractive Guitar World logo T-shirt), Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick recording tracks at Vic's Garage studio in San Marcos, California, which is in northern San Diego County. For those of you keeping count, this is Super Collider studio update No. 11.

Super Collider will be released in June on Mustaine's new label, Tradecraft.

Stay tuned for more Super Collider updates!