The gang over at MetallicaTV — Metallica's official YouTube channel — well, let's just say they're very busy.

On April 3, they posted official footage from Metallica's March 22 show in São Paulo, Brazil, and you can check it out below.

Note that the clip features performances of "Battery" — and "Whiskey in the Jar," which the band hadn't performed in concert since 2009.

If you like what you hear, you can download the entire March 22 show at LiveMetallica.com.