Here's a clip published earlier this month by Dunlop TV, also known as Jim Dunlop's official YouTube page.

Metallica's Kirk Hammett invited Dunlop TV host Bryan Kehoe into Metallica's HQ at this year's Kirk Von Hammett Fear FestEvil Horror Convention to discuss his horror memorabilia collection — and the convention itself.

In the clip, Hammett and Kehoe — who have apparently known each other for quite a while — talk about "the good ol' days," musical inspiration, gear and more.

Enjoy!