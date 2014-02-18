Video: Paul Gilbert Shreds on Stand-Up Bass

Below, check out a new video that was posted to Paul Gilbert's official YouTube page.

The clip shows Gilbert shredding on a stand-up bass — which probably shouldn't be called a stand-up bass in this instance since Gilbert is holding and playing it like a guitar — or a bass guitar.

The video is part of the promotional material for Gilbert's upcoming G4 Experience. So we might as well just include all the promo info that was included with the clip:

"More than a show, more than a seminar, more than a backstage pass, the G4 Experience will give you musical inspiration and guitar ideas that will keep you playing for years to come. Those who have attended Paul's Great Guitar Escape camp know Paul puts everything into making these camps into unforgettable events.

"Paul will be performing, teaching, and offering everyone who attends a chance to jam with him. For the G4 Experience, Paul teams up with Joe Satriani, Andy Timmons and Mike Kenneally.

"All of these amazing players will be sharing their guitar knowledge and musical insights with the campers, and doing unique, close-up performances. On August 11-15, the G4 Experience will be the center of the guitar universe. Be there!"

For more about the G4 Experience, visit g4experience.com.