Video: Phish Perform Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" at New Year's Eve Show

Throughout the decades, Phish have made a habit of performing "out of the blue" covers during their much-anticipated, fan-favorite New Year's Eve shows. In the past, they've performed complete albums by The Beatles (the White Album) and Pink Floyd (The Dark Side of the Moon) among other gems.

This past December 31, the band treated their Madison Square Garden audience to a host of tunes by Steve Miller Band and Black Sabbath, including "Iron Man," which you can check out below.

Although we can't find any trace of it on YouTube just yet, Phish started the post-midnight part of their set with Miller's "Fly Like an Eagle." They ended the night with the Black Sabbath classic presented below.

When more tunes become available, we'll let you know!

NOTE: "Iron Man" doesn't start until about two minutes into the video.