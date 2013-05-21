Video Premiere: "Desire" by The Winery Dogs — Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy

The Winery Dogs — a band featuring guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy — recently released a music video for a track off their new self-titled album.

Last month, the band released a music video for "Elevate," the first single from the new album. You can watch "Elevate" right here.

The Winery Dogs Track Listing:

01. Elevate / 02. Desire / 03. We Are One / 04. I’m No Angel / 05. The Other Side / 06. You Saved Me / 07. Not Hopeless / 08. One More Time / 09. Damaged / 10. Six Feet Deeper / 11. Criminal / 12. The Dying / 13. Regret