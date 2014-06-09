Guitar Cover of 'Super Mario Brothers RPG' Theme —Video

Below, check out this recently posted (February 11) video of a YouTube dude — FamilyJules7x — playing a mighty fine guitar cover of one of the many Super Mario Brothers RPG themes.

FamilyJules posted a lot of info with the clip, including:

"I decided to use the PRS [for rhythm guitar] since the song was in C# minor, and it gave me the option to hit the VI chord as a low A power chord, which was helpful.

"I'm starting to really be able to bring out the bass after countless comments that I need to 'turn it up.'

"I'd like to quickly address that I've seen that comment on numerous videos by home recording artists and I have to assert that anybody who thinks the solution to hearing bass in a mix is to just 'turn it up' has probably never done this sort of thing!

"Getting an instrument to be heard better doesn't involve simply 'turning it up' as much as carefully applying EQ on tracks to create head room for that instrument when dealing with multi-track recording."

Gear used on this recording:

Lead Guitars: Schecter Damien FR

Rhythm Guitars: PRS SE Custom 7 String

Bass Guitar: Ibanez Soundgear SR405QM

Classical Guitar: Cordoba C7

Ocarina: STL Zelda Tenor

Drums: Toontrack Superior Drummer

For more about FamilyJules7x, visit his YouTube channel.