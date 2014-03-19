Video: Slash in the Studio — Ernie Ball's 'Real to Reel with Slash,' Volume 4

Ernie Ball's new online series, Real to Reel with Slash, debuted February 25 on Slash's official YouTube channel.

Part 4 of the series, which you can watch below, shows Slash & Co. — better known as "Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators" — at a studio in Los Angeles, hard at work on their next album.

Each clip in the series provides a behind-the-scenes peek at the band's sessions. This episode puts the focus on Slash and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Be sure to check out Part 1 here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here.

Stay tuned for the next episode and more news about the upcoming album!