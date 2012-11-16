Video: Steve Miller Band Perform 'Jet Airliner' on 'Austin City Limits'

Among this week's new releases is a live DVD by Texas (and international) guitar legend Steve Miller.

The DVD, Steve Miller Band — Live at Austin City Limits, was released Tuesday via ACL Enterprises.

Steve Miller Band's 2011 performance was the inaugural taping in ACL's new home, ACL Live at The Moody Theater in downtown Austin, Texas.

“It was a great audience, and it was more fun than I even thought it would be,” Miller said.

The 20-track live DVD captures Steve Miller Band performing hit after hit, including the show's opener, "Jet Airliner," which you can check out in the video below.

Check out the complete DVD track listing below the video.

For more information about the DVD and Steve Miller Band, visit austincitylimits.com, stevemillerband.com and the Steve Miller Band's official Facebook page.

The Steve Miller Band "Jet Airliner" from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.

Steve Miller Band — Live at Austin City Limits track listing: