On June 9, 2011, Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu of Trivium stopped by the Guitar World studio for a lesson on various techniques, plus how to play "Inception of the End," from their forthcoming album, In Waves. The complete lesson will be posted here on GuitarWorld.com in the coming months. For now, check out this quick clip of the boys warming up and showing a bit of "Inception of the End."

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4