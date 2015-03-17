Trending

Vahid Iran Shahi — the Fastest Guitarist in the World? — Video

By

As some of you out there might know by now, we enjoy sharing YouTube videos of guitarists who claim to be the "world's fastest guitarist."

Mind you, we don't have a hand in declaring anyone the fastest, or the slowest/kindest/worst dressed, etc. We just get a kick out of watching these guys play—and we hope you feel the same way.

Case in point:

Anyway, here's one that got past us last year. The video, "Fastest Guitarist In The World," features a fleet-fingered guitarist named Vahid Iran Shahi. The clip, which was posted in June 2013 by M.o.pMusic mop, has garnered almost 1,500,000 views.

As always, enjoy—and draw your own conclusions!