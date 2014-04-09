Video: Yngwie Malmsteen Talks Influences and Signature Gear with VH1's 'That Metal Gear'

VH1 — the network that brings you That Metal Show — also presents a little something called That Metal Gear.

To quote its website:

"For those who may be familiar with That Metal Show, VH1's That Metal Gear talks with today's greatest musicians to what and how they play."

The latest guest to talk gear with the VH1 crew was none other than Yngwie Malmsteen. You can check out a few quotes from the interview below and watch the video, where he discusses his new line of Fender products (including a new signature pedal that's in the works). Enjoy!

VH1: What’s your favorite song to play live and why?

I don’t really have a favorite. I don’t really like to play the same thing twice, so even though I play the same song, I play it differently.

What gear are you playing live these days?

I use Yngwie Malmsteen Fender Stratocasters. They’ve got scalloped necks. Seymour Duncan Yngwie Malmsteen pickups, of course. Through the YGM 100’s, which is a Yngwie Malmsteen Marshall.

