Video: Zakk Wylde and Nick Catanese Perform "The Blessed Hellride" at Iridium Jazz Club

Zakk Wylde played a three-night stand at New York City's Iridium Jazz Club earlier this month, and some official video from his June 12 show has been posted on Wylde's YouTube page.

Check out Wylde and his Black Label Society bandmate Nick Catanese performing a fully acoustic rendition of "The Blessed Hellride" below. "The Blessed Hellride" is the title track from Black Label Society's 2003 album.

The black and white video, which includes performance shots, crowd shots and scenes from the Iridium neighborhood (1650 Broadway), was directed by Justin Reich.