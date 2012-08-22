Dean Markley USA Introduces Nick Catanese Signature Strings

Dean Markley USA has teamed up with Black Label Society guitarist Nick Catanese to create Nick Catanese Signature Strings.

The collaboration offers select gauges from Dean Markley's Helix line of strings, as used by the Black Label Society guitarist.

The new Helix string uses a precise elliptical shape for the winding wires, which eliminates the need for coatings, treatments or alloys. The new shape required a new hyper-elliptical winding process resulting in an increased number of wraps along the length of the string.

By using an elliptical wire, the gap between windings is diminished to help prevent buildup of sweat, grime and dirt.

The Nick Catanese Signature Set includes his custom gauges:

E String: .010

B String: .013

G String: .017

D String: .036

A String: .046

E String: .056

MSRP: $12.95

For more information on the strings, visit deanmarkley.com. For more information on Catanese and Black Label Society, visit eviltwinhq.net and blacklabelsociety.com.