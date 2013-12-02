Black Label Society Part Ways with Guitarist Nick Catanese

According to announcement released today, Black Label Society have amicably parted ways with longtime guitarist Nick Catanese, aka "the Evil Twin."

The band, who "wish him the very best in his future musical endeavors," added that a replacement will be officially announced soon.

Zakk Wylde and the rest of the band have been holed up in Wylde's personal recording studio the past few months recording their much-anticipated new album, which is set for a spring 2014 release through EOne.

Here's part of Guitar World's 2011 interview with Catanese, who discusses his role in the band and more.

For those not aware, you had sent your demo tape to Zakk in response to a magazine ad and subsequently did the Book of Shadows tour. What was on that tape?

No, there was no ad in a magazine. I saw his email address in Metal Edge magazine. It wasn't an ad that he needed a guitar player; that was just very good timing and fate (for people who believe in it ). I just emailed him and said, "If you need a guitar player, I'm in Pittsburgh," or something like that. He responded and said, "As a matter of fact, I do — for this Book Of Shadows tour." He said to send him a tape and a picture and I did the next day. The tape was just a demo of my old band.

Your role in Black Label Society is somewhat of a hybrid between a rhythm player and lead player. For the sake of a novice guitarist, can you talk what the role of the rhythm player does relative to bass and drums?

To me its the glue between the rhythm section and the lead guitar, just when Zakk goes into a solo, the song doesn’t drop out. But you have to have a good sense of rhythm and feel. I love it, keeping the song chugging along.

Conversely, what is the approach to your leads and dual leads with Zakk?

Well, when he plays piano he wants me to do all of the guitar work, which is awesome and always a challenge. Like this tour, we do "Darkest Days." The solo is amazing and the last lick he did is sick. I obsessed on that lick for a month and finally nailed it. I just dig making him proud when I do his solos and make them sound like the record. As far as doubling, we just jam it and have a blast.

Black Label Society's newest album, Unblackened, is out now. It's a live acoustic album recorded March 6 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.