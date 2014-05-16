Voyager Premiere "Breaking Down" Guitar Play-Through Video — Exclusive

Voyager, the Australian progressive metal (and then some) quintet, have exclusively partnered with GuitarWorld.com to debut a guitar play-through video of their new song, "Breaking Down."

The catchy track is from the band’s upcoming album, V, which will be available in North America June 3. The Kickstarter-funded, 13-track album was recorded at Templeman Audio with producer Matt Templeman.

Here's what the band’s lead guitarist, Simone Dow, had to say about "Breaking Down":

"Scott [Kay, rhythm guitar] and I just sat down and picked out the meatiest riffs and our best solos on the album to share with all our guitar-loving fans out there. Good melody, build-up/anticipation and a lot of wide vibrato is my key to writing solos. Hope you all enjoy!"

The band's complete lineup is Scott Kay (guitar), Alex Canion (bass/vocals), Daniel Estrin (vocals/keytar), Ashley Doodkorte (drums) and Simone Dow (guitar).

For more about Voyager, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.