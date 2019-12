(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Walter Becker, longtime guitarist of classic rock titans Steely Dan, has died at the age of 67, according to a post on his website.

With bandmate Donald Fagen, Becker was the architecht of the smooth, polished, jazzy sound that made Steely Dan one of the most iconic rock bands of the decade.

Becker was not present at Steely Dan's concerts in July, as he was said to be recovering from an unspecified procedure.

More on this story as it develops.