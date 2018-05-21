Watch Alice in Chains Cover Soundgarden's "Hunted Down" and "Boot Camp"

William DuVall and Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains perform in Atlanta, Georgia in September, 2015. (Image credit: Chris McKay/Getty Images)

On May 18, 2017, the music world suffered a crushing blow when Chris Cornell—the legendary frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave—passed away at the age of 52. Even now, the reverberations of his death are still being felt, as evidenced by Alice in Chains' decision to end their May 18 set at the Rock on the Range fest in Columbus Ohio with two Soundgarden covers.

Though no professionally shot videos of the covers have surfaced as of yet, two fan-filmed clips of the covers have popped up on Instagram. You can check them out below.

"Our town's [Seattle] not that big. Everybody kept an eye on what those guys were doing," Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell said of his band's relationship with Soundgarden in an interview with Rolling Stone. "We loaned each other money so our bands could tour," Cantrell continued. "We had the same T-shirt guy. It was all intimate shit."