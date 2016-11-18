Watch Allman Brothers and Sheryl Crow Play "Midnight Rider" in 1995

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Time Life Records released The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Volume 3, a new disc that collects 10 historic live Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performances.

To celebrate the release, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a powerful one-and-a-half-minute-long clip of the Allman Brothers Band performing "Midnight Rider" with Sheryl Crow in 1995. Although the video is brief, it captures some stellar guitar work by Warren Haynes and—especially—original Allman Brothers Band axman Dickey Betts, who reprises his fretwork from the original 1970 recording.

You can watch it below.

To order the album on special-edition 180-gram colored vinyl, head here. Be sure to check out the complete track list below; note that it also features performances by Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson, Velvet Revolver, Carl Perkins and more.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Vol. 3 Track List:

SIDE A

Blue Suede Shoes (Mono): Carl Perkins, Keith Richards, Paul Butterfield and the Rock Hall Jam Band (1987)

(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman: Aretha Franklin (1995)

R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.: John Mellencamp (1995)

Midnight Rider: Allman Brothers Band with Sheryl Crow (1995)

Hallelujah: Damien Rice (2008)SIDE B

I Heard It Through the Grapevine: Stevie Wonder, Keith John, Joan Osborne and the Rock Hall Jam Band (1996)

Nature Boy: Ray Charles (2000)

Sweet Home Chicago: Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson, Bonnie Raitt and The Rock Hall Jam Band (2000)

Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love: Velvet Revolver (2007)

Dear Mr. Fantasy: Traffic (2004)