Watch Axl Rose Perform with AC/DC in Seville, Spain

This past Tuesday night, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose played his second show with AC/DC, this time in Seville, Spain.
The band played the same set at Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja that they played in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 7.
Rose apparently still needs his throne (well, Dave Grohl's throne), the result of his snapping his metatarsal bone April 1 during GNR's reunion show at the Troubadour in LA. You can check out several of the performances below.
Seville setlist:
- 01. Rock Or Bust
- 02. Shoot To Thrill
- 03. Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be
- 04. Back In Black
- 05. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder
- 06. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
- 07. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation
- 08. Thunderstruck
- 09. High Voltage
- 10. Rock 'N' Roll Train
- 11. Hells Bells
- 12. Given The Dog A Bone
- 13. Sin City
- 14. You Shook Me All Night Long
- 15. Shot Down In Flames
- 16. Have A Drink On Me
- 17. T.N.T.
- 18. Whole Lotta Rosie
- 19. Let There Be Rock
Encore:
20. Highway To Hell
21. Riff Raff
22. For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)