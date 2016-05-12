Watch Axl Rose Perform with AC/DC in Seville, Spain

(Image credit: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images)

This past Tuesday night, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose played his second show with AC/DC, this time in Seville, Spain.

The band played the same set at Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja that they played in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 7.

Rose apparently still needs his throne (well, Dave Grohl's throne), the result of his snapping his metatarsal bone April 1 during GNR's reunion show at the Troubadour in LA. You can check out several of the performances below.

Seville setlist:

01. Rock Or Bust

02. Shoot To Thrill

03. Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be

04. Back In Black

05. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder

06. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

07. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation

08. Thunderstruck

09. High Voltage

10. Rock 'N' Roll Train

11. Hells Bells

12. Given The Dog A Bone

13. Sin City

14. You Shook Me All Night Long

15. Shot Down In Flames

16. Have A Drink On Me

17. T.N.T.

18. Whole Lotta Rosie

19. Let There Be Rock

Encore:

20. Highway To Hell

21. Riff Raff

22. For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)