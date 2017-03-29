Watch Eddie Van Halen's "Beat It" Guitar Solo Performed on Bottles

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Four gents (sometimes five) who call themselves the Bottle Boys cover famous songs using nothing but bottles. By this we mean they blow into the top (the hole, the spout) of different types of bottles to produce specific tones.

Anyway, they recently accepted a challenge to cover Eddie Van Halen's guitar solo from Michael Jackson's 1983 mega-hit, "Beat It." You can watch the results below.

"[Have you] ever heard 16th-note sextuplets split between two musicians playing bottles?" asks Phillip from the Bottle Boys. "Well, we just had to do that. Hope you enjoy it!"

Be sure to check it out below. For more Bottle Boys videos, check out their YouTube channel. Their cover of Jackson's "Billy Jean" has more than 6.5 million views.