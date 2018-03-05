Watch Eddie Vedder Cover Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" at the Oscars

At last night's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performed a somber, moving cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' classic, 1999 ballad, "Room at the Top" as a tribute to the film-industry veterans who have passed away over the course of the past 12 months.

The "In Memoriam" segment featured stills and clips of legends of the stage and screen, including Chuck Berry, Harry Dean Stanton, Jonathan Demme, Roger Moore, Don Rickles and Jerry Lewis.

Vedder took the stage solo with a Rickenbacker electric, and was backed by the ceremony's official orchestra. You can check out the full performance above, and a shorter clip of the performance below.