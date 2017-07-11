Watch Foo Fighters Perform New Song, "Arrows," in Greece

(Image credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Foo Fighters announced their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold. Since then, we've gotten a few tantalizing glimpses of what the stadium rockers have up their sleeves, with the debuts of "Dirty Water,""The Sky Is a Neighborhood,""Run,""Sunday Rain" and "Lah Di Dah."

Now, Foo Fighters have given us another taste of their new LP, with the debut of "Arrows" during their performance at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus last night in Athens, Greece. The show was filmed for the PBS series, Landmarks Live in Concert, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Check it out below!