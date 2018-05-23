Watch James Hetfield Cover Ghost's "Cirice"

During a Metallica rehearsal at the band's headquarters in San Rafael, California, James Hetfield launched into a brief, impromptu version of Ghost's "Cirice." You can check out a clip of the cover above.

"Cirice" was the lead single from Ghost's 2015 album, Meliora. The popular single netted the band a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2016.

Hetfield has long been a fan of the band, telling Sweden's SVT in 2011 "I had no idea what they looked like until I saw the video. I heard the music first and I thought it was very great very unique, very melodic and a breath of fresh air for metal. It reminded me a bit of Seventies kind of rock that I liked as well. So yeah, I love the band."

Ghost's new album, Prequelle, will be released next Friday, June 1. You can preorder it right here.