Watch James Hetfield & Kirk Hammett Discuss Ernie Ball Contest, Metallica HQ and More

Last month we announced Ernie Ball’s launch of the “Hetfield + Hammett Experience,” a partnership with longtime EB artists and legendary players James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett that will grant three lucky winners the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang with the guitarists at Metallica Headquarters in San Francisco, CA.

Winners will also take home their choice of a Hetfield or Hammett Signature ESP Guitar as well as an Ernie Ball Prize Pack complete with their favorite gauge of Slinky guitar strings and other prizes. The contest runs through October 31.

As the contest kicks into high gear, Ernie Ball sent over some brand new clips featuring James and Kirk discussing Metallica HQ and their love for Ernie Ball strings. Check them out below!

And remember, fans can enter Ernie Ball’s “Hetfield + Hammett Experience” by purchasing qualifying packs of Ernie Ball Strings at Guitar Center or from Musician’s Friend, then entering the codes found inside the packs at ernieball.com/metallica for a chance to win.

Watch the videos below, and for everything you need to know about the contest, visit ernieball.com/metallica.