Watch Jeff Beck and Steven Tyler Play "Train Kept A-Rollin"

Back in 2017, Jeff Beck released Live at the Hollywood Bowl, a CD and DVD documenting the set he played at the titular venue to celebrate his 50th year in music. Above, you can check out one of the set's highlights, a clip of him performing "Train Kept A-Rollin'" with Steven Tyler.

Tyler was just one of the many special guests who appeared with Beck that night. The performance also featured Billy Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and Buddy Guy.

Live at the Hollywood Bowl documented a set that revisited several often-neglected corners of his long and varied career; including versions of the Yardbirds' “For Your Love” (the original version of which features Eric Clapton on guitar), “Over Under Sideways Down” and "Heart Full of Soul," plus his early solo material (“Beck’s Bolero,” "Rice Pudding"/"Morning Dew," his 1968 version of the Yardbirds' "Shapes of Things"), his Seventies and Eighties masterpieces ("Freeway Jam," "‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers," "Big Block") and beyond, right on up to his latest album, 2016's Loud Hailer.

The show climaxed with all the guests delivering a stirring performance of “Purple Rain” as a tribute to Prince, who had died just a few months before the show.

You can see the complete track listing—and watch the video of "Train Kept A-Rollin'"—below.

TRACK LISTING