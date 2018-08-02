Watch John 5 Play a 1965 Strat Hardtail at Norman's Rare Guitars

Late last year, former Marilyn Manson and current Rob Zombie axeman John 5 stopped by Norman's Rare Guitars in Tarzana, California.

While he was there, he gave a gorgeous 1965 Fender Stratocaster Hardtail in Custom Color Sonic Blue a test drive. Luckily for us, cameras were there to capture it all, so you can watch the demo above.

If you enjoy watching John 5 taking amazing guitars for a spin, you're almost certainly going to enjoy watching him play Jimi Hendrix’s SG Custom, Paul Stanley's Ibanez Iceman, Brian Jones’s iconic Vox Mk. III “Teardrop” and more at the Hard Rock Cafe's vaults.

For more on Norman's Rare Guitars, stop by normansrareguitars.com.