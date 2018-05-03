Watch Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Cover A-Ha's "Take On Me" in Norway

Throughout the European leg of the band's WorldWired tour, Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo have taken to covering a song—during each show's instrumental break—by a local artist. During their show Wednesday night at Oslo, Norway's Telenor Arena, the two chose to pay tribute to a somewhat unlikely Norwegian act, Eighties synth-pop mainstays A-ha.

Now, unless you've managed to spend your entire life in a cave, you've heard A-ha's ubiquitous 1985 hit, "Take On Me," once, twice, or (more likely) a few thousand times. Chances are decent though, that you've never heard it like this.

You can watch the duo's surprisingly faithful cover—which Trujillo introduces by telling the packed crowd "Remember, this is fun, it's a party!"—above.

For more on Metallica and their ongoing WorldWired tour, be sure to follow the band's always-active YouTube channel, MetallicaTV.