Watch Metallica Play "No Remorse" at 1985 Metal Hammer Festival

The gang over at MetallicaTV is always posting something new for the band's fans.

Check out the latest clip tp appear on the site—a powerful performance of "No Remorse" from the Metal Hammer Festival at Freilichtbuhne Loreley, St. Goarshausen, Germany. It was shot September 14, 1985.

The performance is featured on the Deluxe Edition of Ride the Lightning, which will be released April 15.

Of course, the original version of the track appeared on 1983's Kill 'Em All. You can check out James Hetfield's official Kill 'Em All (Deluxe Edition) unboxing video below (bottom).

The Deluxe Edition of Kill 'Em All also will be released April 15. Both albums have been remastered and will be available in three formats—CD, vinyl, and deluxe box set. Both deluxe box sets include original source material from the band's personal collection with many never-before- heard-or-seen recordings, along with a book including rare photos and essays from those who were there.