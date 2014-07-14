Watch Metallica's Live Monitor Engineers in Action —Video

When witnessing the fury of a Metallica show, it can be easy to forget just how many variables there are when it comes to making it all work out just right.

Few people know this better than Bob Cowan and Adam Correia, Metallica's live monitor engineers. Cowan oversees James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; Correia oversees Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

The video below, which comes to us courtesy of sonicscoop.com, is a fascinating glimpse into what it takes to be a live engineer for one of the world's loudest (and most famous) bands.

