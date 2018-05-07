Watch Mother Love Bone Reunite at Seattle Benefit Concert

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament reunited with the surviving members of Mother Love Bone—their pre-Pearl Jam band—at a charity concert in Seattle this past Saturday. You can watch their performance above.

The performance—which re-teamed Gossard and Ament with multi-instrumentalist Bruce Fairweather and drummer Greg Gilmore—was a benefit concert for SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare.) It was the band's first performance in eight years.

Mother Love Bone disbanded in 1990 following the death of the band's lead singer, Andrew Wood, after a heroin overdose. Wood's place was taken at the concert by singers Shawn Smith (Pigeonhead) and Ohm Johari (Hell's Belles).

Mother Love Bone last reunited in April 2010 at Seattle's Showbox at the Market.