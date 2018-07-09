Watch Nita Strauss Demo DiMarzio's Pandemonium Pickups

In this new clip from DiMarzio, Nita Strauss takes the company's Pandemonium humbuckers for a spin.

The Pandemonium humbucking pickups were developed for Strauss' signature JIVA Ibanez guitar, along with a True Velvet Middle. The pickups feature a custom pickup grill designed especially for Strauss. Strauss' logo design is cut all the way through the black metal cover, allowing the Double Cream bobbins below to show through.

"I spent a long time designing the pickups with DiMarzio," Strauss told Guitar World back in April about her collaboration with DiMarzio. "They sound amazing with the combination of woods.”

For more info on the pickups, head on over to dimarzio.com.