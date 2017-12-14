Watch Paul Gilbert Demo the New DiMarzio PG-13 Mini Humbuckers

Known for his killer speed and awesome technical ability demonstrated in Mr. Big and beyond, Paul Gilbert and DiMarzio are proud to announce the new PG-13 Mini Humbuckers. Check them out in the video below.

According to DiMarzio, the tone of a mini humbucker falls somewhere between a full-sized humbucker and a single-coil, and the main characteristic of these pickups is clarity. “It still has the beef; it’s not harsh. I just plugged it in, played it, and went, ‘Oh, this is good,’” Gilbert says.

If you’re wondering how mini humbuckers compare to full-sized humbuckers, they’re smaller, and have a distinctive sound. They sense a narrower length of string vibration, and that reduces lower harmonics for clearer, brighter tones.

Being on the road with Mr. Big can be challenging when it comes to tones because there are so many different styles the band plays, whether it be acoustic ballads or heavier, bluesy material. Gilbert needs a pickup that allows him to achieve all of the sounds.

The PG-13 Bridge Model has a good balance of clarity, chime, and fullness, and it’s never harsh. Cranked up through a loud amp, it’s still full and produces nice harmonics. Power chords have impact and crunch, yet they’re still friendly.

The PG-13 Neck Model is slightly fatter and creamier than the Bridge model, making it great for jazz and blues solos. Plus, its lower output and smaller size help keep it from getting muddy.

Check out the video below to hear the humbuckers in action, and for more, visit dimarzio.com.