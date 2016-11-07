Watch Paul Gilbert Shred on Three-Stringed Ibanez PGM Micro Guitar

Paul Gilbert turned 50 over the weekend. Does that mean he's thinking about slowing down a bit? Not a chance.

His latest album, I Can Destroy, which was released in May, has been well received by fans and critics, and with good reason. The Kevin Shirley (Journey, Iron Maiden, Rush, Led Zeppelin)-produced record, which is Gilbert's 17th solo release, is a welcomed return to original material following 2014's Stone Pushing Uphill Man, which was mostly covers.

Gilbert has hit the road in support of I Can Destroy, recreating some of the album's finest moments with the help of Pete Griffin on bass and Thomas Lang on drums. But he also has a secret weapon ... No, not the power drill!

Enter the PGM Micro from Ibanez. It's a 3/4-size version of Gilbert's signature model, which—as he explains in the top video at the 12-minute mark—has only three strings, all of which are tuned to E, allowing him to engage in some mind-blowing "glorious shred." The results are pretty terrifying.

So, what advice would 50-year-old Gilbert give to himself at 15, right around the time of sending of those early demos to Shrapnel Records' Mike Varney? "Don't get a perm!"

See more in the top video below and check out the full album in the bottom clip.

