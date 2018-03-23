Watch Pearl Jam, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer Cover Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World"

During a show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday night, Pearl Jam invited Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer—drummer and guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers—to the stage for a spirited rendition of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

The performance of the 1989 Young classic, which you can watch via some fan-filmed footage above, is an absolute stormer and features Eddie Vedder tossing a number of tambourines into the crowd and Klinghoffer trading some scintillating solos with Pearl Jam guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready.

Just last week, Pearl Jam unveiled "Can't Deny Me," their first new song in five years. The song is from the band's as-yet-untitled upcoming album and was produced by the band with Brendan O'Brien.

You can download the track at pearljam.com.