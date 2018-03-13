Pearl Jam Unveil New Song, “Can’t Deny Me”

Last week, Pearl Jam shared a new song called "Can't Deny Me" exclusively to members of their official fan club. Now, the band has released the song to everyone. According to their website, the song is from their as-yet-untitled upcoming album and was produced by Pearl Jam with Brendan O'Brien. You can hear it below.

Last year, the band released Let's Play Two, a live album and concert film documenting their two-night stand at Chicago's legendary Wrigley Field in August 2016. Their last studio album was 2013's Lightning Bolt.

The song is available for download at pearljam.com.