Watch Rob Scallon Play a $1 Guitar

Most guitars come from trees. YouTube guitar fiend Rob Scallon's newest guitar, however, comes from Dollar Tree. Above, check out Scallon's latest video, in which he truly "rocks out on a budget"—using, of course, his tiny new $1 guitar (which looks more like a truly horrible ukulele).

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the clip is the very satisfying backing track Scallon created—drums and all—to go with his "nightmare" $1-guitar performance.

"It is a nightmare to tune and a nightmare to play," says Scallon in the bonus making-of video below. "It's two pieces of plastic, one piece on bottom and one for the top—and I guess four pieces for the tuners. And then four strings, and the strings are all the same gauge, as you would imagine.

"I tuned the top string to an F# and brought the next one down a step to E, and then the one below that is an octave lower than F#."

For more Scallonisms, follow him on YouTube.