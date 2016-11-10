Watch the Rolling Stones' Official Video for "Hate to See You Go"

The Rolling Stones have released their official video for “Hate to See You Go,” from their new album, Blue & Lonesome.

The song is offered on social media and as a pre-release download for those who pre-order the record on Amazon or iTunes. Blue & Lonesome is scheduled for release on December 2.

“Hate to See You Go” was originally released in 1955 and is one of several Little Walter covers included on the album. The Rolling Stones previously released a teaser of the Blue & Lonesome track “Just Your Fool,” which Little Walter cut in 1960 (the recording was not released until 1962).

Little Walter was a great influence on the Rolling Stones’ early sound and, particularly, on Mick Jagger’s harmonica playing.



“Little Walter Jacobs was one of the best singers of the blues and a blues harp player par excellence. I find it hard to listen to him without awe,” Richards wrote in his 2011 memoir, Life. “His band the Jukes were so hip and sympathetic. His singing was overshadowed by the phenomenal harp, which was based on a lot of Louis Armstrong‘s cornet licks. Little Walter would smile in his grave for the way Mick Jagger plays.”