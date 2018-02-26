Watch Session Guitarist Tim Pierce Record with the Kemper Profiler

In this new clip from Kemper Amps, acclaimed L.A.-based session guitarist Tim Pierce discusses how he arranges and layers guitars in the studio using the Kemper Profiler.

Pierce also shares how he chooses tones with the Profiler to suit the song. It’s a fascinating look into his recording process.

With the Kemper Profiler, players are able to extract the exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection. A profile doesn't only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds of amps and rigs already installed.

The video is the first in a series from Pierce, so be on the lookout for more in the near future.

Bonus! Pierce is giving away five yearly subscriptions to his masterclasses. Enter to win a timpierceguitar.com/kemper-giveaway.

For the latest on Kemper, visit kemper-amps.com.