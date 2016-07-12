Trending

Watch Slipknot's Corey Taylor Smack Phone Out of Texting Fan's Hand

There probably aren't too many bands or artists who love it when their concert audiences spend more time staring at their phones—or taking duck-face selfies—than watching the band perform.

FYI: Corey Taylor of Slipknot hates it.

In fact, he's pretty much adopted the policy of destroying any phones he sees at his shows. “I see it every once in a while,” Taylor told radio station WRIF in 2014. “People don’t do it so much at our shows, and if they do, they do it from quite a ways back, because I empty whole water bottles into people as soon as I see them staring at their phone or tweeting or whatever.”

Which brings us to an incident that took place at a Slipknot show this past weekend. In the photos and (very brief) video below, watch as Taylor smacks the phone out of a front-row fan's hand. The fan was texting at the time.

What are your thoughts on this issue?

The Full Video