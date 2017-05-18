Watch Sonny Landreth Perform "Blues Attack" from His New Live Album

(Image credit: Travis Gauthier)

Today, GuitarWorld.com got together with slide guitar master Sonny Landreth to premiere an exclusive new video. It's a powerful live performance of "Blues Attack" from Recorded Live in Lafayette, Landreth's new career-spanning live double album.

The epic album, which includes the most extensive acoustic set ever recorded by Landreth, will be released June 30 via Mascot Label Group. Its second disc features Landreth's stalwart electric trio and is augmented by a few of his favorite collaborators.

It’s a 16-song opus that covers more musical ground than any single album ever could, opening with acoustic arrangements of tunes dating back to Landreth's 1981 debut, plus live favorites including “Hell at Home," “U.S.S. Zydecoldsmobile” and a rare rendition of “Creole Angel.”

There's also a performance of “Key to the Highway” that Landreth is particularly fond of.

“If I’ve ever had a theme song, that would be it,” Landreth says. “All of my heroes have done it, and it’s still to me one of the greatest blues tunes ever written. It’s kind of like coming home.”

As for the rest of the album, Landreth is beyond proud—and excited—about its fresh, stripped-down approach.

"[The album] gave me a chance to explore those songs in a different way,” Landreth says, describing the textures created by the intersection of Dave Ranson’s ukulele bass, Brian Brignac’s cajón, Steve Conn’s accordion and Sam Broussard’s acoustic guitar. "The familiarity is there, but I also wanted to turn those guys loose as much as possible.”

For more about Landreth, his ongoing tour dates and Recorded Live in Lafayette, visit sonnylandreth.com.