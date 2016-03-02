Watch Steve Vai Shred on Fox's 'Hell's Kitchen'

At 9 tonight, March 2, guitar legend Steve Vai will appear on the popular Fox TV cooking competition, Hell's Kitchen.

You can check out a preview of the show below, which features some fine shredding by Vai.

Of course, by shredding, we mean guitar playing; he's not shredding cheese or carrots or anything like that.

This promises to be a big year for Vai. He's heading out on the Generation Axe tour in April, and he's been hard at work on the 25th-anniversary edition of Passion and Warfare, which will feature a full disc of music written and recorded between Flex-Able and Passion and Warfare.