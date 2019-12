'Round about a month ago, Aly Veneno caught up with Tosin Abasi and Zakk Wylde, then in the midst of their cross-country Generation Axe tour with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen and Nuno Bettencourt.

Backstage (in Wylde's case) and at Miami Vintage Guitars (in Abasi's), the two famed guitar aces discussed how the tour came together, their influences, guitars (duh) and everything in between.

You can check out Abasi's interview above and Wylde's interview below.