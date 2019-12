Have you ever read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and found yourself thinking, "man, this would be way better if it had about 100% more Zakk Wylde"?

Well, luckily for you, the folks over at Loudwire have solved this pressing issue for all time, filming the Black Label Society and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist reading the classic tale in their studio.

Of course, Wylde—rather than giving it a straight reading—puts his own spin on it.

You can watch it above.