What if Elvis Presley Covered AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie"? — Video

Sure, the late, great Elvis Presley covered everyone from Bob Dylan to the Beatles during his extraordinary lifetime.

But now, long after his lifetime has expired, we get to hear—well, sort of—what it would've sounded like if "the King" covered AC/DC.

In the rapidly aging clip below, footage from Presley's Las Vegas sets has been mashed up with the voice of Presley impersonator James Brown, who can be heard singing AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie." We appreciate hearing the guitar solo as we watch James Burton cradle his Paisley Telecaster.

The recording is actually from Brown's 1997 album, Gravelands. Enjoy!